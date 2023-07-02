TRIVIA ANSWER Jul 2, 2023 Jul 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ichiro Suzuki set the major-league single-season singles record with 225 in 2004 for the Seattle Mariners. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Baseball Sports Technology Music Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Alleged details released in slaying of teen Bismarck girl; suspect charged with murder A 16-year-old girl who was slain Sunday night in an Ohio Street apartment in Bismarck was shot in the head with a stolen handgun during a gath… Shot putter runs 100-meter hurdles to save team from disqualification after teammates injured Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media. Head-on crash in Bismarck seriously injures 4, including boy Four Bismarck residents including a child were seriously injured in a head-on crash involving a car and an SUV in the northeast part of the ci… Man in custody in shooting death of 16-year-old Bismarck girl A 16-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old man is in custody after a shooting in north Bismarck. North Dakota seeks dismissal of landowner lawsuit; Summit wants to intervene North Dakota officials are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit from a landowner rights group over laws that relate to property use for carbon storage.