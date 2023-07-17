Rory McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011 at Congressional Country Club in Washington, D.C., the British Open in 2014 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England, and the Scottish Open on Sunday at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick in Gullane, Scotland.
