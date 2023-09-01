TRIVIA ANSWER Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerry Rice holds the NFL career record for all-purpose yards with 23,546. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular USS North Dakota getting new commanding officer; submarine to undergo upgrades A U.S. Navy submarine that carries the North Dakota name is getting a new commanding officer. ATF, gun rights advocates at odds over forced-reset triggers; North Dakota suit dismissed The internet videos are alarming to some, thrilling to others: Gun enthusiasts spraying bullets from AR-15-style rifles equipped with an after… Bismarck man accused of sex with teenager A 36-year-old Bismarck man faces felony charges for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old girl and paying her with marijuana or alcohol. Proposed North Dakota ballot measure looks to overhaul elections, remove voting machines Next year, elections in North Dakota could be on the ballot. Another good duck hunting season shaping up in North Dakota North Dakota wildlife officials are expecting another good fall duck flight in the state following the annual summer brood survey.