Johnny Bench hit 389 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds. Yogi Berra ranks second with 358 with the New York Yankees. Jorge Posada (275, Yankees), Roy Campanella (242, Dodgers) and Salvador Perez (237, Royals) rank 3-5.
TRIVIA ANSWER
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mandan man allegedly crashed into the Federal Building’s railing during a police chase in Bismarck that ended with authorities seizing what …
A Bismarck man suffered minor injuries when the SUV he was driving went into the Missouri River at the boat ramp near Keelboat Park on Wednesd…
When Sydney Helgeson of Bismarck won the Miss North Dakota 2023 competition in Williston, the history that was on hand and in her heart made t…
A Mandan man is accused of dealing fentanyl after police said they discovered $10,000 worth of illegal drugs in his Bismarck hotel room.
The prospect of a Canadian utility company siting a small nuclear reactor just a stone’s throw from the North Dakota border has come as a surp…