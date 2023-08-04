Chuck Knoblauch holds the Minnesota Twins' single-season record with 140 runs scored in 1996. Rod Carew is second on the list with 128 in 1977.
TRIVIA ANSWER
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A record number of people attended the North Dakota State Fair in Minot this year.
Stormy weather that crossed North Dakota late Tuesday flipped campers and boats in the Hazen Bay and Beulah Bay areas of Lake Sakakawea, cause…
“It was a hectic morning, I can tell you that,” Seeley said.
The super PAC aligned with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s presidential bid reported just over $11 million in donations in its latest filing w…
The unanimous vote comes after five public hearings that drew large crowds comprised mostly of people who spoke against the $4.5 billion Midwe…