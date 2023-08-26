Eric Dickerson set the NFL single-season record with 2,105 rushing yards in 1984 for the L.A. Rams. Adrian Peterson of Minnesota is second on the list with 2,097 in 2012.
TRIVIA ANSWER
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hershey Co. has decided to close its Velva facility for producing Dot’s Pretzels, a Hershey’s spokesperson announced Tuesday.
An employee of Planet Fitness in Bismarck is accused of putting a hidden camera in a tanning booth and capturing video of at least four women …
Doug Burgum may not have had a breakthrough moment at the first GOP presidential debate Wednesday night, but he’s earned the praise of the 202…
The intersection of Kites Lane and Prairie Hawk Drive in Bismarck will be closed to through traffic for much of Tuesday for a water line repair.
A Williston man now imprisoned for attempted murder in a gang-related shooting in Bismarck two years ago has pleaded guilty to committing sex …