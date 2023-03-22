It’s good that pressure continues for more action since racial taunting incidents at two high school basketball games. The awfulness of the situations shouldn’t be allowed to fade away.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association has taken some action, and Jamestown Public Schools has punished a “handful” of middle school and high school students who racially taunted two Bismarck players during a Jamestown-Bismarck High game.

Disciplinary action included suspension from school and activities, loss of participation in competitions for the rest of the season, loss of leadership positions and honor societies, required sensitivity training, and meetings with administration to review policy and behavioral expectations.

The Jamestown students involved in the taunting have agreed to participate in restorative practices with the Bismarck players. Jamestown continues to review the action or inaction of the administrator on duty at the game.

The school district also established a regional task force to review equity, diversity and inclusion and develop a plan for improvement.

The activities association adopted a rule under which anyone making a racist taunt or slur will be removed from the venue. The association plans to create a Sportsmanship and Citizenship Committee on April 4.

Those are all good steps, but the families of the two players targeted, along with tribal officials, want more action. The second taunting incident occurred during a Dickinson-Turtle Mountain Community High School basketball game. A young Dickinson fan taunted the Native American players. Dickinson school officials said the fan was disciplined.

Tim Purdon, an attorney representing the Bismarck families, said there needs to be more consequences for offenders other than removal from the venue. The families would like to see representation on the activities association’s board for reservation school districts, and a zero tolerance policy for racist behavior at association events.

The Tribune editorial board believes those are both worth implementing.

The steps being taken by Jamestown reflect the seriousness of the situation. All schools need to review whether behavioral policies involving race and gender are in place. Students should know what the consequences are for racial abuse.

It appears Jamestown is taking concrete steps not just to punish, but to teach the students why their behavior was so terrible. Rachel Bruner, attorney for the activities association, called the Bismarck-Jamestown taunting “an embarrassment to the entire state.” She’s right.

We are long past the time when we can allow racist incidents to be slowly forgotten. The activities association’s new committee needs to get input from the families, tribes and schools. Then it needs to act.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction needs to provide guidance to schools on proper conduct.

The Legislature has weighed in on the issue. The House passed House Concurrent Resolution 3022, which calls for a legislative study to clarify the role of education officials, school districts and athletics regulators in promoting proper spectator behavior at sporting events. The measure now goes to the Senate. If the resolution passes there’s no guarantee it will be selected for a study.

While schools and the activities association have a responsibility to fight bigotry, so do parents. If parents don’t instill the right values in their children, then racism will persist.

The two taunting incidents should be a wake-up call for the state. Racism still exists and will rear its ugly head when allowed to do so. It’s unfortunate the taunting wasn’t stopped during the Jamestown-BHS game.

Hopefully, schools across the state and fans have learned a lesson.