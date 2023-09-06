Big dreams are difficult to fill, but nothing gets accomplished without thinking big.

The Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation, AGL Architects and city of Bismarck want to connect residents and visitors with the history and culture along the Missouri River. To do this they want to develop a section of land along the river.

They got a boost when the Bismarck City Commission last month agreed to donate 4.4 acres of Keelboat Park land to the foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the history of the river.

The donated land has to be used for the specific purpose of being developed into an attraction for residents and tourists. The land, valued at $2 million, can’t be sold or leased. The group worked with 75 stakeholder groups to complete a master plan.

Jake Axtman, principal landscape architect at AGL Architects, told the commission that “All these numbers are pretty liquid — this is just a concept.”

The concept involves three ideas: a festival ground where Keelboat Park is located, an amphitheater southwest of the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and a hotel between the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge and Steamboat Park.

The festival ground would be the first step in the development plan. The group envisions it featuring a pedestrian bridge, public beach, boardwalk, removable bandshell, natural playground, dining hall, splash pad, restrooms, public art and an open lawn where community events could be held.

The boat ramp at Keelboat Park would be removed.

Everything planned for the festival ground may not pan out.

There probably will be some objections to removing the boat ramp even with there being 19 boat ramps within a 20-mile radius of Bismarck. Boaters used to using the ramp won’t be eager to see it go.

Down the road an amphitheater would be an entertaining addition for the community. The proposed hotel seems iffy. Bismarck’s attempts over the years to get a hotel near the Event Center have all failed.

The group would like to get the Bismarck Park Board involved, but has no commitment. The park board has its own long-range plans, so how interested it would be is unknown.

Axtman said construction would be done in three phases with the first phase pegged at $8 million; the other two could be over $2 million apiece. The first phase would need at least $4 million to start.

The group has been applying for grants to fund the project. It received a commitment from the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau for $500,000. If it gets funding the group hopes to begin construction in 2025.

It’s estimated the project would provide $19,000 in yearly net new taxes. Revenue from the completed project would go for maintenance.

These are bold plans, and even if the project is scaled down it will benefit people in the area. It would provide a way for people who don’t swim, boat or fish a way to enjoy the river environment.

The group needs to be transparent about its funding and the status of the project. It’s important that group members keep everyone informed and gain the support of the community.

Fundraising for the ambitious project won’t be easy. Whether the group can reach the 2025 construction goal may be tough. But the project is something that would benefit the community if it can be accomplished.