Tribune editorial: Jury service is important responsibility

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A 12-person jury and two alternates performed an important civic duty during the past three weeks while serving on the Chad Isaak quadruple murder trial. North Dakota does not often see high-profile criminal trials of that magnitude. Spending three weeks serving on a jury is a significant sacrifice. In addition, jurors had to view many graphic photographs of the grisly crime, images that will likely stick with them long after their service is over. The jurors deserve to be commended for their service.

Down

The delta variant of the coronavirus has helped push North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases to about 1,500, more than tripling since the beginning of August. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate surpassed the state target of 5% last week for the first time since December. Hospitalizations have increased to more than 50. State data is showing low numbers of staffed hospital beds in Bismarck. The numbers reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated and following safety protocols such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

Up