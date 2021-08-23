Tribune editorial: Jury service is important responsibility

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
A 12-person jury and two alternates performed an important civic duty during the past three weeks while serving on the Chad Isaak quadruple murder trial. North Dakota does not often see high-profile criminal trials of that magnitude. Spending three weeks serving on a jury is a significant sacrifice. In addition, jurors had to view many graphic photographs of the grisly crime, images that will likely stick with them long after their service is over. The jurors deserve to be commended for their service.
Down
The delta variant of the coronavirus has helped push North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases to about 1,500, more than tripling since the beginning of August. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate surpassed the state target of 5% last week for the first time since December. Hospitalizations have increased to more than 50. State data is showing low numbers of staffed hospital beds in Bismarck. The numbers reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated and following safety protocols such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
Up
A project overseen by the Public Service Commission has received an award from the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. The state Abandoned Mine Lands Program is testing a new material to fill the underground voids of former mining sites to prevent land from collapsing. A project near Noonan in northwest North Dakota involves filling voids with foamed sand instead of grout. Grout prices have risen in recent years. If successful, the alternative material could reduce costs for future abandoned coal mine reclamation projects.
Down
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is urging the public to look out for flowering rush after the aquatic nuisance species was found on the James and Sheyenne rivers. Flowering rush can be identified by its cluster of 25-50 pink flowers. It can be found along shorelines of slow-moving water but can also grow deeper than 3 meters under water. Under certain conditions, flowering rush can compete with native vegetation, restrict lake access for shore anglers and interfere with boating, the department said. It can also reduce water flow in canals and drainage ditches.