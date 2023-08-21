This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota state government in coming years might have a one-stop-shop feel. The state is working to create the North Dakota Business Gateway -- a single portal through which business owners and residents can access all state agencies for government services. Residents right now must access each state agency's services through its individual website. The Legislature earlier this year approved about $5 million for the project to streamline business-related services. A pilot is being launched in six state agencies. Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller says the phased rollout will enable the state to fine-tune its approach, so that eventually doing business with state government will be "frictionless and easy."

Down

Dickinson State University faces a looming budget crisis. President Stephen Easton says the answer is a major campus overhaul that is to include the elimination of low-enrollment programs and some tenured faculty. The school already made substantial cuts to staff positions three years ago. Easton in an email to faculty says the school risks losing its accreditation, and that the problems need to be addressed before an accreditation site visit in the fall of 2024. He acknowledges the cuts will be "painful for our students, faculty, staff and alumni." It raises questions about what the school's future will look like.

Up

North Dakota is launching a principal apprenticeship program amid concerns of an anticipated shortage of principals in the state and across the U.S. Thirty-eight percent of principals are expected to leave the profession in the next three years, according to a survey by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The new apprenticeship program will help educators get the credentials and experience by offering training and financial support. North Dakota is the first state to obtain approval for a federally supported apprenticeship program for school administrators, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.

Down

A software bug was blamed for widespread internet outages last week that affected about 400,000 North Dakota residents and parts of state government. The outage on Thursday impacted providers that are part of Dakota Carrier Network. DCN CEO Seth Arndorfer told the Tribune the issue began Thursday morning with reports of widespread outages by early afternoon. Most internet traffic was back up after three hours, with all services restored before 7 p.m., he said. The company is working with its software manufacturer to prevent future outages.