This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Officials have come to an agreement that has paved the way for a wind farm in the area of southwestern North Dakota's sage grouse country. It appears to be a win for both sides. State wildlife officials had voiced concerns about how some turbines within Apex Clean Energy's proposed Bowman Wind project might affect greater sage grouse, a species that's in peril. The developer agreed to remove two turbines. The three-member Public Service Commission unanimously approved a permit for the project. Commissioner Julie Fedorchak says the outcome balances the interests of the environmental concerns with the interests of development.

Down

The North Dakota House has approved a bill that, if the Senate and governor go along, would clarify in state law that “milk” is a “lacteal secretion” obtained from a hoofed mammal. The goal is to stand up for the state's dairy industry in what Mandan Republican Rep. Dawson Holle says is a "war between dairy milk and soy milk." The bill really does nothing. It won't stop drinks made from soy, oats, coconuts and almonds from being marketed as milk varieties -- nor should it. People with digestive issues rely on those alternatives for health reasons -- not because they don't support the dairy industry.

Up

The North Dakota House was right to reject a bill that proposed to combine administration of smaller school districts and cap superintendent salaries. The bill sought to have one superintendent for a maximum of 475 students, eliminating 60 superintendent positions. It also would have capped superintendents’ salaries at 1.5% of total tax revenue per district. The prime sponsor of the bill, Rep. Matt Ruby, R-Minot, said testimony on the bill showed it would have done more harm to districts than good. Decisions about school district administration are best left to local school boards, not state lawmakers.

Down

Winter weather prompted North Dakota oil production to fall 13% in December, the Department of Mineral Resources reported last week. The state produced an average of 956,288 barrels per day in December, the first month production has dropped below 1 million barrels per day since April 2022. Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms had projected that December would be a “tough, tough month” due to December storms and frigid temperatures. The state’s revenue forecast is based on oil production of 1 million barrels per day. Natural gas production also fell 13% in December to about 2.6 billion cubic feet per day, according to the preliminary figures.