Gov. Doug Burgum has the opportunity tonight at the Republican presidential debate to introduce himself to millions of Americans. If he does well it could boost his campaign and garner more interest in North Dakota.

The debate in Milwaukee will be televised by Fox News from 8-10 p.m. Central time. Eight candidates qualified for the debate under rules set by the National Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump plans to skip the debate.

Joining Burgum on the stage will be Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida; Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina; Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador; entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; Mike Pence, former vice president and Indiana governor; and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The Republican Party set polling and donor requirements for candidates to qualify for the debate. Burgum reached the donor requirements in part by offering $20 gift cards to anyone who donated $1 to his campaign. He’s financed most of his campaign out of his own pocket.

Unlike the other candidates, he’s avoided culture war issues and hasn’t attacked Trump. Instead, he has focused on the economy, energy development and foreign policy. He’s argued that the United States can become energy independent by reducing regulations, among other steps.

Burgum’s presidential bid was considered a long-shot effort in the beginning, and so far he’s polled mainly around 1%. The debate gives him a chance to be heard by a vast audience, not just by voters in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Since his first run for governor in 2016 he has improved his speaking skills. He doesn’t talk as rapidly as in the past and his answers aren’t quite as long. In the debate he won’t be given time for long responses.

He promises to stick to the issues, avoiding snappy answers.

“We’re not locking ourselves in a closet memorizing lines; we’re going to keep talking to people about the things that matter to them right up until the time that we get to Milwaukee,” Burgum told the Washington Post.

Burgum’s belief he can win the Republican nomination by sticking to the issues while avoiding culture wars and personal attacks hasn’t gained traction so far. Campaigning in early voting states hasn’t provided him wide exposure. The debate can do that.

If he does well, doesn’t make mistakes, it can only help his campaign. It will be a challenge to give short, to-the-point answers. He likes to provide background when answering questions so people understand how he developed his positions. He doesn’t talk down to people, he talks to them.

Being forced to give short answers should benefit him. A successful debate should gain him both votes and donors.

He will no doubt pitch North Dakota to the country when he gets the chance. It will be interesting to see if there’s a boost in tourism inquiries after the debate. A fine-tuned performance can only help the state.

The Tribune Editorial Board has no doubt most North Dakotans will be rooting for him even if they support other candidates. For Burgum the debate could be a turning point in his campaign.