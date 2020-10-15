Trap league, shooting range grants available

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for grants to support infrastructure for youth shooting activities.

Communities and nonprofit clubs can apply for a grant to help support a high school trap team, or for firearm and shooting ranges.

“For example, this grant is intended to be used for trap throwers, trap houses, sidewalks and voice pulls,” said Marty Egeland, education section leader for Game and Fish.

A grant application can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/education/grants. For more information, contact Egeland at 701-328-6300 or megeland@nd.gov.

