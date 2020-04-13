Towns' mom dies of coronavirus

In the Instagram video Towns posted last month, he described the process of seeing her condition worsen -- how she had developed a fever, had trouble breathing and required hospitalization in New Jersey, where the family lives. There was a point it appeared she was getting better, but Towns said, “things went sideways quick.”

“Her lungs were getting worse and she was having trouble breathing,” Towns said. “They were just explaining to me she had to be put on a ventilator. She was getting worse and she was confused by everything and I’m trying to talk to her about everything, encouraging her to stay positive. I talked through everything with her.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was informed of Cruz’s death during his daily press briefing on Monday.