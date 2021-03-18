Top-ranked Indians trim Shiloh

Top-ranked and top-seeded Four Winds-Minnewaukan lived up to its billing in Thursday's opening round of the state Class B boys basketball tournament.
The Indians shot 56 percent and defeated Shiloh Christian 68-52 to earn a berth in tonight's semifinal game at the Minot State Dome. FW-M will play the winner of Thursday's late game between Dickinson Trinity and Kindred at 9 tonight.
Part of FW-M's shooting success was built around 6-10 senior post Bronson Walter, who was 10-for-17 from the floor on the way to a game-high 24 points. He was the only Indians player to reach double figures.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan took command early, building leads of 15-6 at the first quarter break and 35-20 at halftime.
Once they had fashioned a comfortable lead, the Indians maintained a double-figure advantage most of the second half.
The lone exception was the middle of the third period when a 3-pointer by Shiloh's Jay Wanzek trimmed the deficit to 41-32. FW-M immediately replied with an 8-2 run for a 49-34 cushion.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan, which won its only state title in 2016, stretched its winning string to 22 games. The Indians haven't lost since their third game of the season.
Shiloh, 15-10, lost for the first time in six games. The Skyhawks displayed balance with three players in double figures. Luke Wanzek, a 6-foot-2 senior, scored 16 points. Six-foot-6 senior Carter Englund and 5-11 junior MaBahi Baker followed with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
The Skyhawks play again at 2:30 this afternoon, taking on the loser of the Kindred-Trinity game in a consolation semifinal.
Grafton 66, Powers Lake 28
Grafton buried Powers Lake under a flurry of nine first-half 3-pointers and romped to a 38-point victory in the tournament opener.
The winning Spoilers led 39-8 at halftime as Justin Garza sank four 3-pointers and Brandon Albrecht connected on three.
Justin Garza finished with a game-high 21 points. Albrecht and Stevan Garza tallied 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Grafton, now 23-2.
Noah Fredrickson and Carter Rystedt scored eight points each for Powers Lake, which dipped to 22-3.
Grafton has won eight straight games. Powers Lake saw a nine-game winning streak end.
EKM 67, Rugby 63
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier opened a 37-23 halftime lead and held on as Rugby scored 40 second-half points.
Rugby cut the deficit to 43-40 in the third quarter and came up short in a wild 47-point fourth quarter.
Statistically, the game was as evenly played as the final score suggests. EKM shot 50 percent to Rugby's 45 percent. Rugby, though undersized, grabbed 29 rebounds to EKM's 26. EKM turned the ball over eight times to Rugby's 12.
Senior guard Warren Walker of Rugby led all scorers with 25 points, followed by teammates Isaiah Bundy-Smith with 14 and Trey Welstad with 13. Alex Huber, a 6-foot-6 senior, led the way for EKM with 17 points. Jorgen Paulson, a 6-2 senior, added 15. Paxton Mathern, a 6-0 senior, and Adam Nitschke, a 6-4 junior, contributed 11 apiece.
EKM, now 23-2, won its fifth straight game. Rugby, 18-8, lost for the first time in seven games.