Tom Hanneman, well-known Minnesota sportscaster, dies at 68

A few years ago Pooh Richardson — a member of the Wolves' original team in 1989-90 — came back to Minneapolis. He and Hanneman retreated to a film room and watched some tape of the inaugural season and other early years. Then they talked, for the better part of an hour.

"We talked about that first year," Richardson said. "We talked about the whole experience, the Timberwolves experience. I'm sad to hear this, very sad. He never changed. He never aged. He had that same mild manner. I wish there were more guys who were there in the beginning around the organization now. We just lost one of them. He stuck with it. He was good. He was loyal to the state of Minnesota and loyal to the Wolves."