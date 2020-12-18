Tom Hanneman, well-known Minnesota sportscaster, dies at 68

Tom Hanneman, a studio host for FSN and a longtime sports broadcaster in the Twin Cities, died Thursday night.
He was 68.
"We're deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Tom Hanneman," FSN said in a statement. "He meant the world to so many in Minnesota and across the nation. Out of respect for his family, we're going to take all of the time necessary to reflect and properly honor this great man."
Hanneman, who attended the University of Minnesota, began his career at WCCO TV as a dispatcher. After 16 years at WCCO, he became a TV and radio host and reporter on Minnesota Timberwolves broadcasts. He eventually came to be the Wolves' television play-by-play voice.
In 2012, Hanneman became the face of Fox Sports North, serving as the host for the Timberwolves, Wild, Twins, and Gophers hockey pre- and postgame shows.
During his career, he also worked four seasons as the studio host of NBA Radio, covering NBA All-Star Weekend, the NBA Game of the Week, and expanded NBA playoff and draft coverage.
Hanneman, who had sextuple bypass surgery in July of 2019, was awarded the Upper Midwest Emmy Chapter Silver Circle in November 2020.
He was widely known throughout the Twin Cities media — and among players he interacted with on the job — as a genuinely nice person.
A few years ago Pooh Richardson — a member of the Wolves' original team in 1989-90 — came back to Minneapolis. He and Hanneman retreated to a film room and watched some tape of the inaugural season and other early years. Then they talked, for the better part of an hour.
"We talked about that first year," Richardson said. "We talked about the whole experience, the Timberwolves experience. I'm sad to hear this, very sad. He never changed. He never aged. He had that same mild manner. I wish there were more guys who were there in the beginning around the organization now. We just lost one of them. He stuck with it. He was good. He was loyal to the state of Minnesota and loyal to the Wolves."
Staff writer Kent Youngblood contributed to this report.
