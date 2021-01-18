Toby Gardenhire to manage Twins AAA team

A Gardenhire will manage professional baseball in the Twin Cities once again this season.

Toby Gardenhire, whose father Ron managed the Twins for 13 seasons, has been hired to lead the St. Paul Saints in their first season as the Twins' Triple-A affiliate, the Saints will announce on Tuesday. Ron Gardenhire retired as manager of the Detroit Tigers last September after nearly three seasons.

Toby Gardenhire, 38, played in the Twins' minor league system for seven years after being drafted in 2005, and he managed Class A teams for the organization in 2018 (Cedar Rapids) and 2019 (Fort Myers). He was promoted to the helm of their Class AAA team in Rochester last spring, before the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

He's not the only former Twins farmhand planning to resume his managerial career in Minnesota's system.

Brian Dinkelman, Gardenhire's double-play partner at several levels in the organization a decade ago, will return as the manager of the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Dinkelman, who played 23 games for the Twins in 2011, also managed the Class A Kernels in 2019. He'll likely see plenty of familiar faces on his roster, because the Midwest League will advance to high-Class A this year, with the Florida State League, where the Twins' Fort Myers affiliate plays, reverts to low-Class A.