Titans present a big test for Shiloh's defense

The postseason is still a long ways away. But there will be a playoff atmosphere on Friday night at Miller Field.

Two of the top teams in Region 4 11-man football will square off as No. 5-ranked Shiloh Christian hosts No. 3-ranked Dickinson Trinity. Both teams are unbeaten. Both teams have been putting up big numbers offensively. Both teams have been playing tough defensively.

“It’s going to be a big test for us,” Skyhawks coach Funnon Barker said. “It’s the kind of football game that’s going to show you how you stand, how good you really are.”

The Skyhawks won a tightly-contested game with the Titans last season in Dickinson as both advanced to the state playoffs.

“It was a back and forth, evenly-matched game,” Barker said. “Our defense played well. They were inside the 10 a couple of times and we were able to keep them out of the end zone.

“We’ll need to play well defensively again. They’re an explosive team. When they start scoring, they score in bunches.”

Trinity (3-0, 1-0 Region 4) opened the season with a 36-0 road win at Des Lacs-Burlington and has rolled offensively the past two weeks in home wins over Minot Ryan (61-22) and Killdeer (48-16). The Titans are averaging 48.3 points per game and allowing 12.

Shiloh Christian (3-0, 1-0 Region 4) hasn’t put up as many points as Trinity, but the Skyhawks are averaging 37 points per game and have allowed only 15 points in three contests – a 34-8 win over Ray-Powers Lake in the opener, followed by road wins over Nedrose (39-7) and Heart River (38-0).

Defense has been a big part of the Skyhawks’ success so far.

“For us, it starts defensively,” Barker said. “Our defense has played well. We’ve had strong pursuit to the ball, which has allowed us to limit big plays. That side of the ball has set the tone. They’ve given our offense some short fields to work with.”

The defense will face a tough test from the explosive Titans.

“(Running back Ty) Dassinger is dangerous running and catching the ball,” Barker said. “They do a good job getting the ball to (Luke and Jake) Shobe.

“(Jace Kovash) quarterback is going to be the best QB we’ve seen the last couple of years. He throws a nice ball, spreads it around.”

Special teams play has also sparked the Titans’ fast start.

“First and foremost, we have to be great on special teams,” Barker said. “They’ve scored on two or three kickoff returns, a punt return, they were one block away from another score. We have to keep things in front of us and make a tackle.

“We have to be tight on our punt team because they love to come after you and try to block them.”

Offensively, Shiloh needs to help out its defense as well.

“We have to move the ball, pick up first downs and limit their possessions because they have an explosive offense,” Barker said.

It’s only the second regional game for both teams, but one that figures to play a big role in the push for playoff positioning.

“The winner is in the driver’s seat for a region title and a home playoff game, and that’s what everybody is shooting for,” Barker said. “You talk about Trinity and Shiloh, they’re teams that are used to being in the playoffs. I expect a really good game. They have a lot of good athletes, they’re well-coached. It’s going to be a big challenge for our football team.”

Poll position

Kindred and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion maintain the top spots in the Class B football rankings this week.

With defending state champ Langdon-Edmore-Munich’s loss to Bottineau last Friday, the Vikings (3-0) are now the unanimous No. 1 in Class B 11-man. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (3-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 in this week’s voting by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Dickinson Trinity (3-0) moved up one spot to No. 3 and Shiloh (3-0) stayed at No. 5 heading into Friday’s Region 4 contest at Miller Field.

Bottineau (3-0), coming off a 22-18 road win over LEM, moved into the top five at No. 4. The Cardinals (2-1) were among three other teams receiving votes.

q q q

The Loboes (3-0), who have opened the season with three consecutive shutouts, remain the unanimous No. 1 in the 9-man poll. LLM travels to Tri-State (0-3) having won its three contests by a combined score of 167-0.

Cavalier (3-0) moves back to No. 2, edging New Salem-Almont 45-40 in the balloting. The Tornadoes won 32-0 at New Rockford-Sheyenne last week and have outscored their first three opponents 120-6, allowing a single TD in their season-opening win over Northern Cass before shutting out the Turtle Mountain JV and the Rockets.

The Holsteins (3-0) travel to South Border – one of three teams also receiving votes in the state poll – on Friday in a battle of two unbeaten Region 5 rivals. The Mustangs opened with three non-region wins over Grant County-Flasher, Hettinger County and Hettinger-Scranton. They’ll be playing their region opener against the Holsteins, who beat Beach on the road and Grant County-Flasher in their home opener before winning 44-0 over Central McLean in their first regional contest last week.

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (3-0) and North Prairie (3-0) round out the top five.

q q q

Northern Cass (8-0) is the top-ranked team in the season’s first Class B volleyball media poll.

Linton-HMB (6-1) is tied for fourth with Langdon-Edmore-Munich (6-1). Dickinson Trinity (5-2) is No. 7, Grant County (6-0) No. 8, Minot Our Redeemer’s (6-2) No. 9 and Beulah (6-1) No. 10.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-1) and Minot Ryan (5-2) are among teams receiving votes.

q q q

Bowman County’s boys are ranked No. 1 in the Class B cross country coaches poll.

The Bulldogs have four individual runners in the Class B top 10. Austin Wanner, Taylor Wanner and Caleb Sarsland are 2-3-4 behind Hillsboro-Central Valley’s Christian Brist. Jonah Njos of Bowman County is ranked eighth.

Cole Spotted Bear of New Town is ranked 10th, and the Eagles are ranked third in the team poll behind Bowman County and Kindred.

Shiloh Christian’s Hannah Westin is ranked No. 2 among Class B girls runners, with Brynn Hanson of Des Lacs-Burlington at No. 1.

Rugby is the No. 1 team, with Bowman County third and Killdeer receiving votes. Killdeer has two runners in the top 10 – Abby Hardensen at No. 6 and Addie Miller at No. 10.