Timeline of the Bismarck Tribune

1936 - March 26: George Mann died while in Florida. He had suffered a heart attack while walking home from work in April 1933, and his health had steadily deteriorated.

1936 - Mrs. Stella Mann assumed management of the Tribune. Shortly after her husband's death, a group of employees went to her home to ask her to take over at the Tribune and promised they would help her all they could. "I came in cold - I hadn't even signed a check," she later said of her previous business experience. But she also said, "I can't remember that I was ever afraid to tackle anything."

1938 - May 3: Tribune was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal "for the most disinterested and meritorious public service rendered by any American newspaper during the year 1937" for its "Self Help in the Dust Bowl" campaign.

1941 - Dec. 21: Japanese attack Pearl Harbor. The Tribune published an extra edition with all the latest war news, only its second Sunday extra edition since 1916.