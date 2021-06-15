Timeline of the Bismarck Tribune

1873 - July 11: The first issue of the Tribune appeared. The several hundred copies of the newspaper were actually printed July 6, but carried the July 11 date. The cost was 10 cents. Founder Clement A. Lounsberry decided to call the paper the Tribune in respect for the Minneapolis Tribune where he had worked as an editor and legislative reporter. "(The publishers) make no special promises except to publish a live paper and give at all times their best efforts toward building up the town.," Lounsberry wrote.
1874 - Aug. 12: "Gold!" screamed the Tribune's headline as its correspondent on Custer's Black Hills expedition, Nathan Knappen, reported the finding of gold in the hills. One story has it that Custer and a scientific team could find no gold, but a mining team and Knappen discovered the precious metal. Lounsberry sent a sample to the Smithsonian Institute in February 1875, and the first assay of the gold showed a find as valuable as the bonanzas in Nevada.
1876 - July 6: The Tribune provided the first official and complete account of the massacre of Custer and his troops after the "Far West" steamboat docked in Bismarck late on July 5 with survivors of the battle. Lounsberry helped in telegraphing news of the account to the east and also arranged for the publication of the Tribune's historic extra. Mark Kellogg, the Tribune's correspondent on the expedition, was among those killed.
1878 - Oct. 2: Lounsberry sold the Tribune to Stanley Huntley, who abruptly turned it from a strong Republican-oriented paper into a "God-fearing Democratic newspaper." But within a year, Huntley left, and Lounsberry again took over the management with Marshall Jewell, Huntley's former partner, staying on as editor. Huntley later gained fame with the publication of a series of humorous articles under the title of the "Spoopendyke Papers," based on Dennis Hannifin, a local eccentric known as the "squatter governor" of North Dakota.
1881 - April 26: The Tribune became a daily newspaper, publishing mornings Tuesday through Sunday, although at times it apparently fluctuated between a morning and evening publication, going mornings during legislative sessions. The weekly edition then became a compilation of the daily's stories and was sent primarily to rural subscribers until dropped in the 1940s.
1883 - Lounsberry sold his interest in the Tribune to Marshall H. Jewell, who had been his partner for two years, and who also continued as editor.
1885 - March 6: Fire destroyed the two-story frame structure at 213 E. Main Ave. housing the Tribune. "There. was a 'hotbox' on the Tribune train which caused a momentary halt, but the fireman has steamed up again ... and the press strides on to its noble destiny," wrote the city editor. The blaze occurred while the first territorial legislative session was underway.
1889 - Nov. 2: The dream of statehood for North Dakota was finally realized, climaxing a long campaign by Marshall Jewell, who spent six winters in Washington, D.C., lobbying for statehood. In fact, the Tribune had carried "North Dakota" after Bismarck on its masthead since 1882.
1898 - Aug. 8: Bismarck's "Big Fire" destroyed the Tribune's second home at 317 E. Main Ave., along with most of the community's downtown. The fire started in the Northern Pacific freight house around 8 p.m. and the Tribune was one of the first nearby buildings to catch fire.
1898 - September: The Tribune purchased a lot at the northwest corner of Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue and put up a relatively small structure, later expanding it. The property was acquired from the Mellon brothers, one of whom - Andrew - would become Secretary of the Treasury 23 years later. It is now the site of Meyer Broadcasting.
1902 - Feb. 22 : Tribune published one of its early special editions, perhaps its first progress edition. It was the Tribune's largest issue, a three-section, 24-page effort - all designed to promote the region and celebrate the virtues of the state and the capital city.
1911 - Feb. 9: Marshall Jewell died and the Tribune went into something of a slow decline for several years.
1911 - Sept. 18: Comic strips made their debut in the Tribune. The first was Ryan Walker's "Mr. l.L. Showem," followed by "Eccentric Ephraim," "When a Man's Married" and "The Love Bug."
1914 - George Mann, a University of Minnesota graduate who had built a reputation for himself in a number of reporting and newsroom jobs at the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press, was named editor of the Tribune and set out to rebuild the newspaper.
1916 - Nov. 20: The Tribune began publication as a regular evening newspaper Monday through Saturday, a switch necessitated by changing schedules of trains going through Bismarck.
1916 - Nov. 21: Wording on the newspaper's flag changed from "Bismarck Daily Tribune" to simply "The Bismarck Tribune," as it remains today.
1917 - Oct. 6: Mann announced his purchase of the paper from the estate of Marshall Jewell, stating that the Tribune "will be the organ of no cult or clique; a fearless and independent newspaper." The Tribune at that time had a circulation of less than 3,000 and Bismarck had a little more than 5,000 people.
1920 -Jan 21: A fire that started around 8 a.m. destroyed the Tribune's fourth home, in the Gussner Building, the city's oldest brick structure, at the southwest corner of Third Street and Main Avenue. The Tribune had moved into the building only a month earlier.
1920 - May 5: The Tribune acquired the property for its fifth home at the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Thayer Avenue from Drs. E.P. Quain and Fannie (Dunn) Quain. On June 5, construction started on a two-story, fireproof brick structure at 222 N. Fourth Street.
1921 - Jan. 2: The Tribune printed its first edition in its new building. An open house was held March 19.
1928 - Thomas H. Moodie served a one-year stint as editor of the Tribune. He was elected North Dakota governor in 1934, but served only some 30 days until he was disqualified by the state Supreme Court. He later became a highly regarded state
administrator for the Works Progress Administration.
1930 - Kenneth Simons, who had opened the Associated Press bureau here in 1925, was named Tribune managing editor, later assuming the title of editor.
1930 - Dec. 28: A morning blaze destroyed the state Capitol building. The Tribune published an extra on that Sunday, the first time it had published on a Sunday since 1916.
1933 - Publisher George Mann conceived an editorial and news story campaign that was to become "Self Help in the Dust Bowl" and asked Simons to push the idea of less welfare and more self-dependence for residents of the ravaged Slope area.
1936 - March 26: George Mann died while in Florida. He had suffered a heart attack while walking home from work in April 1933, and his health had steadily deteriorated.
1936 - Mrs. Stella Mann assumed management of the Tribune. Shortly after her husband's death, a group of employees went to her home to ask her to take over at the Tribune and promised they would help her all they could. "I came in cold - I hadn't even signed a check," she later said of her previous business experience. But she also said, "I can't remember that I was ever afraid to tackle anything."
1938 - May 3: Tribune was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal "for the most disinterested and meritorious public service rendered by any American newspaper during the year 1937" for its "Self Help in the Dust Bowl" campaign.
1941 - Dec. 21: Japanese attack Pearl Harbor. The Tribune published an extra edition with all the latest war news, only its second Sunday extra edition since 1916.
1943 - April 17: The Tribune published the first of 37 service editions, a weekly tabloid that was sent to all Burleigh County members of the military whose addresses the Tribune could obtain. The tabloid, which grew from four to 16 pages, ran through April 13, 1946. A combined Tribune and community effort, it contained news about the happenings at home, the members of the military and other information those in service would be interested in.
1944 - Aug. 7: The Tribune announced a reduced press run and froze circulation so that the publication would remain within its quota of newsprint established by the War Production Board. Quotas were based on each newspaper's newsprint consumption for paid-in" advance circulation in 1941.
1947 - Aug. 4: Reporter Allan Eastman wrote the first "Browsing Around" column, which was to become a Tribune fixture for nearly 50 years - carried most of those years on Page 1. Carl Arp took over the then five-day-a-week column for about 10 months in October 1952. Jack Case assumed the "Browsing" role with the July 21, 1953, column and continued to write it into October 1995, some 10 years after his retirement from the Tribune. The column always opened with a light "Question of the Day" - Jack's first question was "What is your favorite hot weather meal?"and often ended with a "Parting shot."
1948 - Aug. 30: John 0. Hjelle, who had joined the news staff in 1936, was named editor of the Tribune, succeeding Kenneth W. Simons, who died at the age of 51 after suffering a heart attack. Hjelle had served as administrative assistant to U.S. Sen. Milton R. Young from 1945 until assuming the Tribune position.
1949 - Aug. 4: Composing room employees walked off the job and didn't return until Aug. 10 in the lone strike in the newspaper's history. A front page was put together daily by photo engraving typewritten copy, with the remainder of the paper printed by the Mandan Daily Pioneer for the Tribune.
1954 - April 23: The Tribune opened its new commercial printing plant at 2306 E. Broadway Ave.
1954 - Nov. 19: The Tribune printed its first edition with its new Goss press units. These had a capacity of 64 pages, compared to the 24-page capacity of the old Goss decker-type press used since 1927.
1956 - March 5: The Tribune introduced several of the country's most popular comic strips, including Dick Tracy and Rex Morgan, M.D., which is still carried by the newspaper.
1956 - March 20: Spot color, other than black, is offered for the first time in the Tribune.
1959 - April 27: Dickinson readers of the Tribune began getting the paper via air, Frontier Airlines flying the Tribunes from Bismarck to Dickinson.
1961 - June 1: Complete major league baseball box scores began appearing on the Tribune sports pages.
1961 - Oct. 10: Leo LaLonde, Tribune photographer, claimed the Sweepstakes award for photographers in newspapers under 50,000 circulation in the Inland Daily Press Association news photo contest. The winning photograph, titled "Hopper Havoc," was a closeup shot of a grasshopper chewing on a stalk of com in a field southeast of Bismarck and dramatized the drought that year.
1962 - April 1: A. Glenn Sorlie, a nephew of retiring Publisher Mrs. Stella Mann and the son of a North Dakota governor, took over as Tribune publisher. He first went to work for the Tribune during summer vacation in 1939, worked in nearly every department in the paper and managed the company's commercial printing plant for 10 years.
1963 - April: The Tribune opened its first bureau and office in downtown Mandan. The Feickerts, Bob and Gloria, both former employees of the Mandan Daily Pioneer, operated the bureau into the late 1970s.
1966 - March 2-5: A four-day blizzard that roared through North Dakota buried the state under more than 22 inches of snow. While employees who lived close by were able to put out the paper every day, some sleeping in the building, only a few papers could be delivered, most by snowmobile to the jammed hotels and motels. On a Saturday, when the storm finally broke, subscribers got three issues.
1969 - April 3: Tribune net paid circulation average for the first three months of the year climbed over 20,000 for the first time, the 20,154 representing a gain of nearly 3,500 in just five years.
1972 - June 12: The Tribune published its first full-color photo on its new Goss Urbanite offset press in a new press room building constructed to the west of the main Tribune building. The picture was of kids on the giant red slide at Riverside-Sertoma Park.
1973 - June 12: The Tribune received its first wire photos over the Associated Press picture transmission network. By coincidence, the very first photo received in the Tribune newsroom was one taken a day earlier by Tribune photographer Leo LaLonde and placed on the network by the Chicago AP bureau.
1977 - April17: Farwest, a local weekend magazine, made its initial appearance, replacing Preview, a weekly peach-colored entertainment-agriculture supplement. Farwest initially offered a little of everything: local columns, ag-related material, arts and entertainment, farm exchange ads, prizewords, calendar of events and sports.
1978 - February: The Tribune purchased most of a city block in south Bismarck for construction of a production plant. Peavy Co. had owned the site on the south side of Front Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets. Construction started in April 1979 after the Bismarck City Commission narrowly approved by a 3-2 vote the issuance of Municipal Industrial Development Act bonds to finance the new plant.
1978 - July 11: Lee Enterprises of Davenport, Iowa, purchased a majority interest in the Tribune. A. Glenn Sorlie announced the $4.8 million sale of 53 percent interest in the company on the 105th anniversary of its founding. Sorlie said: "We feel that under Lee ownership, the Tribune will continue to provide the same excellent, locally oriented newspaper to readers throughout southwestern North Dakota that it has been for more than a century." The initial sale was finalized in August and Lee completed the purchase of the remaining stock in May 1985.
1979 - Dec. 1: John 0. Hjelle retired after 31 years as editor, the longest tenure of a Tribune editor. When he took over as editor the paper had a circulation of 11,000 and newsroom staff of 11. At his retirement, the paper's circulation stood at around 30,000 and the newsroom had 27 full- and five part-time employees.
1980 - February: Charles Walk was named editor of the Tribune. He previously had been editor of the Mason City (Iowa) Globe and editor and publisher of the Kansas City (Kan.) Kansan.
1980 - July: The Tribune moved into its $3 million new home at 707 E. Front Ave., the onetime site in the 1870s of the bordello of Little Casino, the prostitute with a heart. The Front and Seventh Street building is the paper's sixth location, but only the second time a fire didn't necessitate the move. A public open house was held Oct. 12.
1981 - Oct. 17: Inland Daily Press Association awarded the Tribune a first place award for local government reporting for a series of articles dealing with the controversial Garrison Diversion Project. Reporters Greg Throsak, Larry Johnson and Bob Jansen produced more than 50 articles explaining all aspects of the project. The series ran over a two-week period.
1981 - Oct. 29: "The Changing Prairie," a Tribune special section published in February 1980, received a first-place award in the National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest. The progress edition traced the changing prairie of the Bismarck-Mandan area and southwestern North Dakota from the early days through the present and included a look into the 1980s.
1982 - Jan. 1: A. Glenn Sorlie retired after nearly 20 years as publisher, with Sanders Hook succeeding him. Hook came to the Tribune as general manager in September 1978 from the La Crosse (Wis.) Tribune, where he also had been general manager.
1982 - Sept. 19: The Tribune unveiled its new Sunday edition as the paper went to seven-day-a-week publication. It was its first regular Sunday paper in 66 years. The Saturday and Sunday papers were published in the morning with remaining days' editions printed in the afternoon. The initial Sunday offering, which showed a Bismarck sunrise on its cover, had six full-size sections, plus Family Weekly, a color comics section and seven advertising inserts. All told, it contained the equivalent of 132 pages and weighted about 1.75 pounds.
1984 - Feb. 23: William N. Roesgen was named publisher, succeeding Sanders Hook, who moved to the Decatur (Ill.) Herald-Record as publisher. Roesgen had been publisher of the Helena (Mont.) Independent Record and before that editor of the Billings (Mont.) Gazette. Charles Walk, Tribune editor, was named publisher of the Independent Record.
1984 - May 4: A new design and content organization was unveiled for the Tribune. Changes included a new typographical style designed to let headlines and photo captions tell more of the stories, lettered sections and a unique pullout page that included all the comics, cartoons and advice columns. Two years later, the addition of new equipment allowed the newspaper to upgrade its full-color reproduction.
1985 - Nov. 22: David Fuselier was appointed Tribune editor. He came to the Tribune from the Helena newspaper.
1986 - April 27: The Sunday Tribune - 362 pages - was billed as the largest newspaper ever printed in North Dakota. Labeled "Good News," it included 132 pages devoted to the growth, prosperity and values of the Bismarck-Mandan community, a 44- page regular Sunday edition and other inserts. Each copy weighed about 3 pounds,
1986 - July 23: The Tribune opened a new full-time state Capitol bureau, staffed by Mike Dorscher, former Minneapolis bureau manager for United Press International.
1986 - Nov. 16: In a paper revamp, the Tribune started generally jumping its page 1 stories to the back page of the first section, rather than to inside pages. Just flip the first section over and go right on reading your story, the Tribune urged its readers.
1987 - April 6: The Tribune, in following a national trend, became an all-morning paper. "We think we can give you a better, fresher newspaper when more people will have time to read and use it by becoming the Bismarck Morning Tribune," Publisher William Roesgen said.
1988 - Jan. 1: The Tribune announced its first Tribune Award winners. The awards are announced each Jan. 1 and are based on community service, outstanding achievement, selflessness and heroism.
1988 - March 1: Inland Daily Press Association awarded the Tribune first place in its national front page contest for dailies in the 25,001 to 100,000 circulation category. The Tribune exhibited "excellent use of graphics and technological tools, balanced presentation, mix of local, regional and more distant news and skillful inclusion of promotional material," the judges said.
1988 - May 14 : Tribune claimed the General Excellence Award for the larger dailies in the North Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.
1988 - May 29: Kevin Giles was promoted from managing editor to editor of the Tribune. He replaced David Fuselier, who left in January to become editor of the La Crosse (Wis.) Tribune. Giles came to the Tribune from the Helena (Mont.) News Record in 1983 to be features editor.
1988 - Oct. 31: The Tribune and the State Penitentiary kicked off the first "Christmas Playpen" charity program. In the continuing program, used toys are brought to the Tribune, prison inmates repair and refurbish them, and the Salvation Army distributes them.
1989 - March 25: The Tribune opened its first-ever Dickinson bureau, with Tammy Swift, a Glen Ulin native, in charge.
1992 - April 29: New typefaces and "page flags" gave the Tribune something of a new look in its first significant facelift since 1984.
1992 - May 1: Peter Selkowe took over as publisher, succeeding William Roesgen, who assumed the publisher's post at the Racine (WIS.) Journal Times. Selkowe had been editor and then publisher of the Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale, Ill.
1992 - Oct. 24: Editorials in the Tribune gained the newspaper a first-place award in its circulation categoory in the Inland Daily Press Association Editorial Excellence Contest. The editorials submitted included those calling for reinstatement of a fired police officer after he was found innocent of a shoplifting charge and urged parents to stop renting hotel rooms for teen drinking parties following high school proms.
1993 - March 26: The first Jeans Day, a local charity effort initiated by the Tribune, was termed a big success. At participating businesses, employees kick in $1 for the privilege of wearing jeans on the last Friday of each month. During the first five years of the ongoing effort, Jeans Day raised $429,000 for charitable groups, nonprofits and other community causes.
1994 - Feb. 4: The Tribune's Sport Show, a way of putting cabin fever in its place, marked its 25th anniversary with the traditional three-day run at the Bismarck Civic Center and Exhibition Hall. It's the state's largest and longest-running outdoors and recreation
show.
1994 - April 24: The General Excellence Award for the larger dailies in the state went to the Tribune during the North Dakota Newspaper Association Convention. "The Tribune has very good local writers whose work is well-displayed with a good mix of state, national and international news," the judges said.
1994 - Oct. 30: The Tribune unveiled its North Dakota Online, the state's first computerized news service and computer bulletin board system.
1995 - April 6: Peter Selkowe announced he was leaving the Tribune to become publisher of the Racine (Wis.) Journal Times.
1995 - Sept. 25: Margaret Wade was named Tribune publisher. Wade, who joined the Tribune and Lee Enterprises from The Union at Grass Valley, Calif., had been introduced to North Dakota during a nearly four-year stint as publisher of the Minot Daily News.
1995 - Dec. 13: The Tribune became the first state newspaper to publish an expanded online service, including a site on the World Wide Web, the Internet-based computer linking network.
1996 - Tribune initiated publication of a number of quarterly magazines and specialty publications for inclusion in the Tribune. These have included Outdoor Journal and Affinity and the Lewis and Clark publications.
1997 - April 27: The General Excellence award for the larger state dailies of the North Dakota Newspaper Association went to the Tribune.
1997 - May 31: Tim Fought was named editor of the Tribune. Like a predecessor, Kenneth Simons, Fought is a native of Ohio and also came to North Dakota and Bismarck to work for the Associated Press. He joined the AP here in 1976 and moved to the Grand Forks Herald in 1980 where he worked as a political reporter, news editor, managing editor and editorial page editor.
1998 - April 26: Tribune claimed the General Excellence Award for larger dailies in the North Dakota Newspaper Association annual contest.