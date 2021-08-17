Timberwolves trade for defensive whiz Beverley

Rosas has familiarity with Beverley, who played five seasons in Houston while Rosas was in the front office there and Wolves coach Chris Finch was an assistant. Houston traded Beverley to the Clippers in 2017 as part of a larger deal for Chris Paul.

Beverley is set to make $14.3 million this season and become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Wolves sent out about $13.4 million in the deal between Hernangomez's and Culver's salaries and so used about $900,000 of their remaining space below the luxury tax to make the deal.

Beverley spent the past four years with the Clippers before they traded him to the Grizzlies this week in a deal that sent Beverley, Rajon Rondo and former Gophers standout Daniel Oturu to Memphis for Eric Bledsoe.

The veteran guard made his reputation in the NBA on the defensive end of the floor and can help add a defensive toughness that was lacking on the 28th most efficient defense last season. A three-time NBA all-defensive team choice, he averaged 7.5 points in 37 games last season. He missed time in March and April last season because of a knee injury and a fractured left hand that required surgery. He returned in May.

Beverley also isn't afraid to speak his mind and irritate other players on the floor. He will miss the first game of next season after he was suspended for shoving Paul during a break in the action in the Suns-Clippers Western Conference finals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0