Timberwolves tab Matt Lloyd as senior vice president of basketball operations

Tim Connelly has his first major hire since taking over the Timberwolves’ basketball operations department in place.

Minnesota is set to hire Matt Lloyd as senior vice president of basketball operations, a move first reported by ESPN.

Lloyd has worked for the Orlando Magic since 2012. Prior to last season, Lloyd was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in Orlando. With the Magic, he oversaw the organization’s scouting departments, while also assisting with roster management.

He figures to serve in a similar role in Minnesota. Connelly’s background is in scouting, so it only makes sense he’d want to tab someone he’s familiar with to head that front for the Wolves.

Lloyd appears to slot in just under executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta in Minnesota’s front office. Along with Connelly, those three now appear to be the major voices within the Timberwolves’ basketball operations department.

