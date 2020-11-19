Timberwolves plot next moves

Entering Wednesday’s NBA draft, Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas said he would take the best talent with the No. 1 overall pick, regardless of how that player fit with the current roster construction.

So it was also convenient that Rosas decided Anthony Edwards, who can play off the ball, was his pick, since Edwards figures to slot in easily playing alongside star guard D’Angelo Russell and center Karl-Anthony Towns.

In this breakneck week of the NBA offseason, free agency begins Friday, meaning the Wolves and 29 other teams have to act quickly to make their changes and acquisitions for the coming season.

A bit of news surrounding the Wolves surfaced Thursday, and forward James Johnson’s tenure with the Wolves is coming to an end. Johnson opted in to a $16 million player option, and the Wolves are sending him to Oklahoma City to complete the trade that is bringing Ricky Rubio back to Minnesota, a source said. Johnson arrived in a deadline deal in February in a three-team trade that sent Gorgui Dieng to Memphis. Rubio makes a similar salary to Johnson (about $17 million), but his contract lasts for two years. The Wolves are hoping Rubio can be a mentor for Edwards the way he was for Donovan Mitchell in Utah and that Rubio can help sustain the playmaking ability of the offense when Russell needs a breather or even when pairing with Russell.