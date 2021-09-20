Timberwolves look to find it

"It's hard to get an acquisition where you pick up a guy that can change the whole defense," Rosas said. "We have to change the culture, change the environment and we have a guy that has the urgency, that fights, that'll do whatever it takes to make sure we're successful."

Beverley said there will be a "good pressure" on this team to be locked in every day. The Timberwolves, he said, need to be honest with one another on top of the accountability piece.

"If everyone is accountable, we put ourselves in position to be successful," Beverley said. "It comes from a place that I'm not trying to put you down. I'm trying to win."

That's why he will demand that players fulfill their responsibilities, that they're students of the game and that they do what's best not for themselves, but the team. Because it's those features that deliver success.

"We've got a nice young core," Beverley said, "and to consistently get what you want to get from every single day puts you in position to not only be successful this year but to be successful throughout the years."

Is the Timberwolves' culture where it needs to be at the moment? No. But they do seem to think they're closer to that point today than they were at the end of last season.