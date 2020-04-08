Timberwolves in good draft position if season canceled

So: While acknowledging that what we don't know about how all this will play out on countless fronts could fill a book, there are some things what we can speculate about in a few hundred words.

How the season finishes from a playoff seeding standpoint means nothing to the Timberwolves. Of more interest to them is any further chance to evaluate a heavily remade roster. And short of that, looking to next season and beyond is of vital importance _ which is where the 2020 draft and its assorted complications come into play.

But for the sake of simplicity, let's say the NBA skips straight to the playoffs. And let's say the lottery odds and draft order are frozen in time right now and stand as the final results. Let's even say the NBA (unlike the NHL, which has already postponed its draft) moves ahead with plans to have its draft in late June.

What would that mean for the Wolves? Well, it would certainly mean some complications in scouting given that teams can't have in-person workouts or in-person interviews with prospects and lost the ability to scout them in the NCAA Tournament.

Those challenges will be in play for every team, but how the Wolves navigate them will be crucial. That's because if you look at their collective draft capital based on where they stand right now, it could be a mighty haul for them.