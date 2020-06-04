Ticket presale rescues Mandan Rodeo Days

Mandan Rodeo Days will be held this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic, with a record number of contestants expected, the Mandan Rodeo Committee announced Thursday.
The 141st rodeo hinged on presold tickets. As of Wednesday, 1,142 had been sold, compared with 428 total online tickets sold for the 2019 event.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support from the community,” Committee Chairman Jason Mittlestadt said in a statement. “We presold more online tickets in one week than we have ever sold online in the past, which means the 2020 Mandan Rodeo is a go!”
Summer events organized by the Mandan Progress Organization bring tens of thousands of people to the small city. But this year's Independence Day parade was canceled due to crowd factors, and Buggies-N-Blues was pushed from June to August. Touch a Truck was reconfigured from a live event to a coloring book activity for children.
The organization held off on scrapping Mandan Rodeo Days and the Art in the Park Festival in July, working to find a way to still hold the popular events safely.
Although the 3,000-ticket goal for the rodeo was missed, sponsors stepped in to fill the gap.
“Two businesses stepped forward to provide the backstop we needed to commit to hosting this event,” Mittlestadt said. He did not name them.
Coordinators expect to see up to three times the usual number of contestants, with many of the nation’s top cowboys and cowgirls competing.
“We’ve always attracted the best athletes, but this year we anticipate a surge in entries because so many other rodeos have canceled,” Mittlestadt said.
Rodeo tickets continue to be available online at MandanRodeo.com. Prices are $25 for adults and $10 for children age 6-12. Children 5 and under are free. All tickets are general admission.
More information on Mandan events is available at www.MandanProgress.org.
