Thielen will take on heavy load for Vikings

He’s already doing that during the team’s virtual meetings. Thielen’s mantra during these uncertain times is to “control what you can control,” and he sees many of his teammates taking a similar approach. Thielen doesn’t think the team is losing much by not being together on the field at the moment, because there wouldn’t be much of that taking place anyway. He thinks the virtual nature of these meetings has provided a better opportunity to share input with teammates.

“(Explaining), ‘This is why I did this’ or, ‘Maybe on this route, do this,’ or ‘This is what you’re trying to make this look like,’ things like that. It’s kind of provided a better opportunity to do that, to try to help these young guys move along,” Thielen said. “It is good to create a relationship virtually right now to the point where they feel comfortable asking questions or calling me or coming to train with me. … I’m just trying to be that resource for those guys and to know that, hey, when I’m teaching these guys and when I’m talking to them, I’m really talking to myself, because there are a lot of things that I need to get better at. And usually it’s those things I’m talking about and teaching those young guys — the things that I need to work on the most.”