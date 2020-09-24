Theresa Petersen may have gone to college to teach math, but her career today is dedicated to horticulture.

“Well I went to NDSU and I graduated with a teaching degree so I taught math for a couple of years and then we got married and came back and there wasn’t another opportunity to get a math teaching job so I worked at the nursing home for a while and worked at the bank and then after I had my second child I just stayed home and started helping with the farm,” Petersen said.

The Petersens, who farm north of Washburn, have been married 31 years. They have three grown children, Justin, 28, Mark, 26, and Drew, 24. Drew helps on the family farm where they raise wheat, pinto beans, red beans and corn.

Petersen, who grew up on a dairy farm in Forbes, says one of the joys of country living is working with her adult children.

“One of the rewards of farming is when your children come back as adults and you work side by side with them. You get to learn their whole personality and it’s just a marvelous experience,” she said.

Petersen, who raises a large garden in addition to their crops, loves utilizing new technology on their farm.