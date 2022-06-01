The story of KBME-TV and KCND-FM in Bismarck

Public broadcasting came to North Dakota at a time when the percent of homes with a television had skyrocketed in 12 years from 9 to 90 percent. The top-rated television shows were “Gunsmoke,” “Wagon Train” and “The Beverly Hillbillies.” Daytime fare on the three networks included “I Love Lucy” and “Truth or Consequences.”

Educational television’s time had come.

The organization was conceived when a forward-thinking Dr. Ted Donat presided over the incorporation of the North Central Educational Television Association, which sent out its first broadcast in January of 1964. Schools raced to get televisions into classrooms as the value of video learning became apparent.

A $65,000 grant from National Educational Television allowed purchase of the latest technology – a videotape recorder. Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing (3M) provided $10,000 worth of videotape.

The first original television production by Prairie Public, an English literature course, began in 1965. The network began broadcasting in color in 1967, the same year President Johnson signed The Public Broadcasting Act, creating the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and setting the stage for major developments in public media. PBS and “Sesame Street” both came along in 1969, changing the public media landscape forever.

There was a growth spurt in the ’70s. State legislatures in St. Paul and Bismarck added support in 1975 and 1977, enabling expansion beyond the Red River Valley, beginning with the addition of KBME-TV Bismarck in 1979.

Also in the ’70s, Prairie Public began working to bring public radio to North Dakota. As the television network grew, so did the radio network – and more stations were added to build the network we know today that serves the entire state with public radio and public television.

In 1977, the legislature passed a bill funding the expansion of Prairie Public to serve all of North Dakota. Bruce Jacobs was hired to help:

“I was just a kid straight out of NDSU and didn’t know much about television. But the engineering school was good — on the last day of class the chair of the department even gave us a lesson on the archaic tube technology “so we’d know something about our uncles’ old TV and they’d think we had learned something useful at NDSU.” That lesson came in handy. For many years, television and radio transmitters still used vacuum tubes — big ones.

“Prairie Public’s director of engineering, Don Geiken, was a great engineer and planner. My favorite Don quote: “You need to learn from other people’s mistakes because you won’t live long enough to make them all yourself.” Don always reached out to others to learn the best way to do things, and mined that knowledge for the optimal result.

“We had just launched the television transmitters for Bismarck and Minot when Dennis Falk announced the board decision to build a public radio station in Bismarck. I jumped at the chance to be the lead engineer for the project. I did know a thing or two about audio — having been deep into it since grade school and a student of acoustics in college.

“The former Mormon church that had been purchased for the public television control point was ideal to become the radio headquarters. It had ample space in the “fellowship hall” to build a complete suite of radio studios. With the removal of the baptismal pool, it had plenty of room for the staff offices and music library. I enjoyed laying out the studios and designing the construction for studio sound isolation and ideal interior acoustics.

“But there was one big problem with this location. To carry National Public Radio (now known as NPR), we needed a satellite dish to receive content from Washington DC. As it happened, the frequencies used for receiving the NPR signal were in the same band used by AT&T for relaying long-distance phone calls across the country (before the advent of fiber-optic technology). NPR satellite dishes could be located anywhere, except near an AT&T facility. The closest AT&T facility was a mere block east, sending strong interference directly over the chosen Prairie Public location.

“Public media has always had a collegial engineering community that shares ideas and solutions. When I presented the problem to Ed Williams, a cracker-jack engineer at PBS, he said there was one hope for our situation — a highly specialized “conical horn antenna” designed to reject adjacent signals, and in our case, only catch the signals from space.

“It was a suspenseful day when the installer from Florida made his best efforts to align the dish for NPR, saw nothing but AT&T interference, and pronounced the situation hopeless.

“Bill Mahowald, the Prairie Public engineer from Minot, said we should give it a try on our own, and using precise principles of trigonometry. I set my calculator and protractor to work and by the end of the day the Prairie Public engineers had successfully aligned the dish for NPR.”

In 2009, Prairie Public switched from analog to digital broadcasting — the first in the region to do so. The multi-casting capability of digital allows for more great programming for schools and the stunning clarity of high-definition television and radio. Live streaming, podcasts, and on-demand programming has expanded Prairie Public’s reach outside of the region — to the world.

Although the number of television and radio stations has proliferated, public media remains strong and distinctive, and Prairie Public has remained true to its mission to educate, involve, and inspire — thanks to community support and a fiercely loyal audience.

Thanks to Russell Ford-Dunker and Bruce Jacobs for their contributions to this reminiscence.

