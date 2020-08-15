The simple bottom bouncer -- deadliest lure?

Much like peanut butter and jelly, spinner rigs and bottom bouncers are a marriage of two types of lures to catch walleyes and are deadly anywhere in the states. Spinners and bottom bouncers have the attraction of both artificial and live bait for a one-two punch that’s hard for walleyes to ignore.
The natural scent and feel of juicy night crawlers have caught more fish over the years than most any other bait in history. The vibration and flash of spinners attract walleyes from a distance in clear water and prompt reaction strikes when water is dingy.
A bottom bouncer is truly simple in its design. An “L” shaped wire with lead molded into it provides an angler with a versatile and virtually snag free sinker that keeps the spinner rig running just above the bottom. The wire “feeler” allows the angler to keep in touch with the bottom and gives you an indication of whether you are trolling in rocks, sand, or gravel.
Spinner rigs also offer another key advantage, especially in larger bodies of water like the reservoirs of the Missouri River, where big walleyes are vulnerable. You can cover large swatches of water with rigs, and they're often more effective than many other tactics.
Another advantage? This technique is beautiful in its simplicity. A JT Outdoors Snare Rod was designed specifically for fishing with a bottom bouncer. Match the Snare Rod with a bait-casting reel and this makes for an awesome combination. Fill up the reel with 12 pound test super braid and you are ready to go.
The spinner rigs themselves are usually tied with a 4-foot leader. Holographic blades and super sharp Gamakatsu hooks make this rig even more deadly.
You can make the blade choice simple. Use smaller blades for smaller fish, say a number 3. Use bigger blades for bigger fish like a number 4 or 5.
For colors, try metallic blades when the sun is out and/or the water is clear. Use fluorescent colors when the water is dirty or it’s cloudy. Colorado blades work for most situations. They turn well at slow speeds to produce both flash and vibration. Willowleaf and Indiana blades will need to be trolled a little faster.
Pick your own after a good summer rain, or head on over to the nearest bait shop. Either will provide the finishing touch -- a fat, juicy night crawler. Just make certain that the front hook goes through the worm’s nose then allow a little slack in the line and insert the second hook behind the collar. Dip the rig in the water beside the boat as you’re moving and make sure that the worm is swimming naturally in the water before you drop it down to the bottom.
We’ll try to keep your bottom-bouncer choice as simple as possible. Keep approximately a 45 degree angle to the water with your line, while moving from ¾- to 1.5 mph. Same if you’re drifting. A rule of thumb to rely on is: 1 ounce for 5 to 15 feet, 2 ounces for 15 to 25 feet and 3 ounces for 25 to 35 feet of water.
Make sure you’re in the strike zone by dropping the bottom bouncer until you feel a “thunk” and see slack in the line. Thumb your spool and do not allow any line out for a couple of seconds as you are moving forward. Then lift your thumb up and free spool until your bottom bouncer hits the bottom again. Then turn the crank to lock in the spool. Keep dropping your rod back and feel the bottom every once in a while.
As with any presentation, location is the key. The great aspect of bottom bouncers is that they work in almost all situations. If walleyes are scattered over flats, you can drift with the wind or troll using planer boards to cover more ground. If walleyes are in the vegetation, precision troll the rigs along the weed line while hand-holding the rod. If you are trolling over short weeds, lower the rig to the bottom, reel up enough to clear the upper weed edge and go. Or trade the bottom bouncer for a bullet sinker which passes through the green stuff more easily.
Snap Weights are an excellent weighting system to use for suspended walleyes. Let out 20 feet of line, clip on a weight of one size and let out 50 feet more and add a planer board. Do the same with other lines but use different size weights to cover different points in the water column. Line counter reels help to return baits to the same depth time and again.
When trolling, use S-turns to cover breaks and to vary the speed of the spinners. The inside spinners move slower and the outside rigs move faster as the boat turns. Pay attention. If strikes come on one side or the other during a turn, walleyes may be showing a speed preference.
Moving slowly with a bow-mounted trolling motor, like MinnKota’s Ulterra, allows you to seek out the little inside turns and small flat spots on the breaks that collect fish. If the wind is really blowing, turn your boat into four-wheel drive by pushing with your Mercury kicker motor and utilizing your bow-mounted trolling motor for direction. Mapping technology from Lakemaster makes these fish holding spots easy to find. Rather than having to fish the entire break, you can concentrate on just those areas that hold fish.
One final advantage of bottom bouncers -- walleyes virtually hook themselves. If holding the rod, watch the rod tip for strikes. Move your arm back toward the fish, without allowing slack line, until pressure from the fish on the other end causes the rod to bend or “load up.” You might even feel a strong head shake from a big fish. Then rear back and make a nice long, sweeping hook set.
Spinners and bottom bouncers -- “The Deadliest Lure” can get you a big catch!
Ted Takasaki is a Hall of Fame professional angler who won the prestigious Professional Walleye Trail Championship in 1998. Ted and his partner recently won the Voyageur’s Walleye Classic on Lake Winnipeg in 2019 and he still holds the all-time tournament record for a one day limit of five walleyes which weighed 53.2 pounds. He has been featured in many national outdoor magazines and has appeared on numerous fishing television shows. Ted is considered one of America’s top walleye and multi-species anglers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!