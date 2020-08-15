The simple bottom bouncer -- deadliest lure?

Make sure you’re in the strike zone by dropping the bottom bouncer until you feel a “thunk” and see slack in the line. Thumb your spool and do not allow any line out for a couple of seconds as you are moving forward. Then lift your thumb up and free spool until your bottom bouncer hits the bottom again. Then turn the crank to lock in the spool. Keep dropping your rod back and feel the bottom every once in a while.

As with any presentation, location is the key. The great aspect of bottom bouncers is that they work in almost all situations. If walleyes are scattered over flats, you can drift with the wind or troll using planer boards to cover more ground. If walleyes are in the vegetation, precision troll the rigs along the weed line while hand-holding the rod. If you are trolling over short weeds, lower the rig to the bottom, reel up enough to clear the upper weed edge and go. Or trade the bottom bouncer for a bullet sinker which passes through the green stuff more easily.

Snap Weights are an excellent weighting system to use for suspended walleyes. Let out 20 feet of line, clip on a weight of one size and let out 50 feet more and add a planer board. Do the same with other lines but use different size weights to cover different points in the water column. Line counter reels help to return baits to the same depth time and again.