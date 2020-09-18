The Jeans Day charity for the month of September 2020 is Providence Ranch Ministries. Jeans day will be Friday, September 25, 2020.

Providence Ranch Ministries was born out of our desire to use the blessings God gave us and share them with others. It initially took form as a free horsemanship camp called “Horsin Around” for girls from our church. Providence Ranch Ministries began to grow until it became a non-profit. Our passion is to invest in kids’ lives, showing them they are loved and significant.

The mission at Providence Ranch Ministries is to provide teaching, mentoring and healing for area youth and families. They do this through relationship building, animal assisted activities and outdoor activities in a Christian environment. All services are free, they run their program on donations. They serve children from 7-18 and provide services to ALL kids, including those that have special needs emotionally or those who struggle with social or academic issues and those youth who are at risk.