The Jeans Day charity for the month of October 2020 is Triple H Miniature Horse Rescue/Kitty City. Jeans day will be Friday, October 30, 2020.

Triple H Miniature Horse Rescue/Kitty City is a sanctuary providing help and a home to all farm animals, particularly the disabled and sick. Triple H Miniature Horse Rescue also operates a cat sanctuary called Kitty City. Kitty City is a sanctuary where cats are free to roam and offers help to all disabled, blind, deaf and FIV+ cats. It is the only place offering a lifelong house to these immune deficient cats. These cats are euthanized or sit in a shelters forever since they need to be kept away from other cats.

Triple H Miniature Horse Rescue/Kitty City is dedicated to rescue efforts, care, nurturing and rehabilitation of miniature equine and other farm animals. Some of these animals will be offered up for adoption and some will remain as permanent residents.

Triple H Miniature Horse Rescue/Kitty City has taken in over 500 cats so far. They also have taken in over 500 horses, a blind pig, chickens, birds, ducks, rabbits and several goats.