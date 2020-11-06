Jeans day will be on Friday, November 20, 2020. Jeans Day will be a week earlier this month because of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thanks for your participation.

The Jeans Day charity for the month of November 2020 is Missouri Slope Area United Way.

The Missouri Slope Area United Way has been serving the Bismarck-Mandan community since 1927. The Missouri Slope Area United Way focuses on the building blocks of life: education, income, and health. They continue to be successful in supporting the critical needs in our community.

One of the programs impacted by this Jeans day is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and provides children, age 0-5, with a free book in the mail each month. The program has delivered over 100,000 books to young program learners.

In addition to the Imagination Library, Missouri Slope Area United Way also supports the Backpack program and Emergency Homeless Shelter.