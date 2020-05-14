The Jeans Day charity for the month of May 2020 is Bismarck Library Foundation

The Jeans Day charity for the month of May is the Bismarck Library Foundation. Jeans Day for May will be on Friday the 29th.

The Bismarck Library Foundation was established in 1975 by Murray and William Pearce as a non-profit organization to provide support and recognition to the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

While basic library services are supported by tax revenue, the enhanced services are supported by gifts to the foundation. Some of those services include the upgraded Children’s Library, the Gifted Bean Coffee Shop and Teen Center.

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library prides itself on providing enrichment to all. They serve all age groups and also strive to provide programming for various age groups. Public access is provided for computer and printer use, they assist people with job searching, resume building and job applications.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day Program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

Warm regards,

Bismarck Tribune

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0