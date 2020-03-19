The Jeans Day charity for the month of March 2020 is Arts for All

Jeans Day will be on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Arts for All was started in 2018. Their goal is to enrich the community by providing arts to those who normally would not have the opportunity. Arts for All provides art classes at no cost after school to children at four local Title One elementary schools. They provide these classes at no cost to kids at Charles Hall Youth and Family Services and Youthworks. They also started dance classes during the summer partnering with two local non-profits who provide opportunities to children with autism and developmental disabilities.

Arts for All has a mission to enrich the community by providing art opportunities to people of all abilities at no cost. Their target populations are those at risk, low-income or have developmental disabilities. Last year, Arts for All, helped 80 people but are expected to reach over 500 kids and adults in the coming year.

Services that Arts for All provides are art instruction, including visual, music, drama, dance and writing. Their goal is to expand offerings and partnerships to more kids in Title 1 schools as collaborating with more organizations to provide a variety of art opportunities for free to their target populations.