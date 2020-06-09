The Jeans Day charity for the month of June 2020 is Abused Adult Resource Center

The Jeans Day charity for the month of June 2020 is the Abused Adult Resource Center. Jeans Day for the month of June will be on Friday, June 26th.

Established in 1976, the Abused Adult Resource Center was founded to provide emergency support, crisis intervention, temporary shelter, food, counselling and advocacy to victims of domestic violence. The mission of the Abused Adult Resource Center is to “assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, by establishing and maintaining a program which will provide temporary shelter, crisis intervention, prevention, education support and hope as a vision to eliminate violence”.

The Abused Adult Resource Center provides emergency shelter, case management, emotional support, counseling, community education, food and financial assistance. They also provide assistance with clothing, furniture, and medical care to those in need. This program provides a full spectrum of wrap around services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day Program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

Warm regards,

Bismarck Tribune

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0