The Jeans Day charity for the month of July 2020 is Sanford Health Foundation. Jeans day will be Friday, July 24, 2020.

Sanford Health Foundation is supported by a family of committed donors, whose generosity drives continued growth and innovation to meet the needs of our changing population. The Sanford Health Foundation raises funds to help to educate our next generation of caregivers, provides community wellness programs and everything in between. Philanthropy is saving and transforming lives across the region.

Some of Sanford Health Foundation’s major accomplishments include bringing the Child Life program to Bismarck, Brave Kids Bold Cures and the Great American Bike Race. The Great American Bike Race raises money for families with cerebral palsy. Families needing help submit funding requests for their children. This funding helps them to purchase wheel chairs, handicap accessible vans and other equipment to aid in their disabilities. The Child Life program is a non-billed service for families that need additional assistance through pediatric services. This program allows for smoother process with things like IV startups, education, bereavement and medical education. The funding from events such as the Hawaiian for Hospice and Savor the Flavor helps fund the Child Life program and other such programs.