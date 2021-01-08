The Jeans Day charity for the month of January 2021 is Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park

Greetings!

Jean’s Day is Friday, January 29, 2021. The Jeans Day charity for the month of January is Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park.

Established in 1990, Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park’s vision is total emersion in nature with youth in the arts as our humanizing focus.

Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park involves young people by showcasing large theatrical Broadway style musicals outdoors at the park. This has been possible due to outstanding community sponsors and our ability to attract about 10,000 people annually to quality full scale production programming.

As a force moving forward for all people, Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park’s mission is to nurture youth by providing quality pre-professional educational opportunities in the arts that result in the cultural enrichment of our communities and state.

Please visit www.shtap.org and thank you for helping us grow together!

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day Program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

Warm regards,