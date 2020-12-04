The Jeans Day charity for the month of December 2020 is Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons. Because of the Christmas Holiday, Jeans day will be Friday, December 18, 2020.

Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizon’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Four areas that create the foundation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience are Life Skills, Entrepreneurship, Outdoors and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). An all-girl, girl-led program, as girls participate they are guided through hands-on learning opportunities that develop a strong sense of self, positive values, health relationships, the ability to seek challenges and learn from setbacks and the skills to identify and solve problems in their communities.