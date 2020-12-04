The Jeans Day charity for the month of December 2020 is Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons. Because of the Christmas Holiday, Jeans day will be Friday, December 18, 2020.
Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizon’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Four areas that create the foundation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience are Life Skills, Entrepreneurship, Outdoors and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). An all-girl, girl-led program, as girls participate they are guided through hands-on learning opportunities that develop a strong sense of self, positive values, health relationships, the ability to seek challenges and learn from setbacks and the skills to identify and solve problems in their communities.
Girl Scouts serves all interested girls ages five to eighteen. Financial assistance is available to those who wish to join but don’t have the economic resources to cover membership fees, uniforms and activities. Girl Scouts do not receive state or federal funding and rely on product sales and donations to support delivery of their mission. Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons also relies heavily on volunteers to help execute programs and projects that engage and educate members. Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons strives to use their resources wisely and keep participation costs at a minimum to benefit the girls and their families.
Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day Program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!
