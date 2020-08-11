× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Jeans Day charity for the month of August 2020 is the Missouri Valley Family YMCA. Jeans day will be Friday, August 28, 2020.

For more than 50 years, the Missouri Valley Family YMCA has provided a safe and welcoming place for the Bismarck/Mandan community to gather and grow. Through membership, programs and services, that keep people moving, active and connected, your Y strives to build healthy spirits, minds and bodies for all.

Funds raised through this Jeans Day will support our “Y for All” community programs, which help kids, adults, families and seniors improve their overall health and well-being. All are welcome at the Y and through donations like yours, we can ensure no one is ever turned away from membership, programs or services, regardless of their ability to pay.

Our “Y for All” community programs include Childcare and Day Camp scholarships, Safety Around Water swim lessons, Primetime senior adult programming, Adaptive Swim lessons and camps, Membership Financial Assistance, Youth Development Pass, Parkinson’s Group Exercise, LiveStrong at the Y for cancer survivors and much more. With your help, your Y can provide more than $400,000 in free and reduced programs and services to over 3,000 individuals every year.