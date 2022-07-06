Thank you to my family and friends who gathered together to help me celebrate my 90th birthday, it was a wonderful gift to see you all, and your presence made it a fun evening. I am especially grateful to those who traveled a long distance to be with us, to my children who contributed to who contributed to planning the party and baking the goodies, to Duane Hopfauf for playing the music, and the Bismarck Eagles Club for providing the venue and preparing the lunch for my guests. I also very much appreciate the numerous cards, thoughtful gifts, and happy birthday phone calls. Many thanks to you all for a memorable celebration! With love and gratitude, Irene Hoffman
