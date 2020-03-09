Thank you for supporting award-winning journalism

Thank you for supporting award-winning journalism

We were proud last week to receive word that Bismarck Tribune photojournalist Mike McCleary is the recipient of a 2019 Lee President’s Award for excellence in journalism.

McCleary spent a year documenting the struggles of Doug and Carol Dworshak, a Mandan couple who lost their home to foreclosure due to crippling medical debt. The three-page photo story published last November was one of six projects recognized by Lee Enterprises, which owns more than 40 daily newspapers including the Tribune.

If you missed the story, here’s the link to check it out.

Important stories such as this one take a tremendous amount of time and resources. Thank you for being a member and supporting excellent journalism.

Mike McCleary

Mike McCleary, Bismarck Tribune photographer. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aurora Just
Bismarck Obituaries

Aurora Just

Aurora Justine Just, 11 months, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Parkway Funeral Ser…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News