Thank you for supporting award-winning journalism

We were proud last week to receive word that Bismarck Tribune photojournalist Mike McCleary is the recipient of a 2019 Lee President’s Award for excellence in journalism.

McCleary spent a year documenting the struggles of Doug and Carol Dworshak, a Mandan couple who lost their home to foreclosure due to crippling medical debt. The three-page photo story published last November was one of six projects recognized by Lee Enterprises, which owns more than 40 daily newspapers including the Tribune.

If you missed the story, here’s the link to check it out.

Important stories such as this one take a tremendous amount of time and resources. Thank you for being a member and supporting excellent journalism.

