Texas plans to play in front of fans

Alamo Bowl Football

Texas head coach Tom Herman, center, runs on to the field with his players for for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 31, 2019.

 ERIC GAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Texas says it anticipates hosting football games this season at 50% capacity in the stands.

Athletic Director Chris Del Conte emailed season ticket holders Monday telling them the school is working closely with Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and is following state guidelines on social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas said it’s still preparing for the season to start Sept. 5 at home against South Florida. The Big 12 has not yet said if it will duplicate moves by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to play only conference games this season. South Florida plays in the American Athletic Conference.

Texas’ Royal-Memorial Stadium holds about 100,000, although that figure was going to be reduced slightly this season because part of the stadium is undergoing renovation.

Even with limited capacity, the school said it expects to offer all season ticket holders a chance to get tickets for the upcoming season.

