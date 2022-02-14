Test NewsVu article2

Test
A second North Dakota Highway Patrol officer is facing a sexual assault charge in connection with hot tub parties two years ago.
A Bismarck woman faces felony charges after allegedly shoplifting or trying to shoplift a total of about $4,300 worth of items from two Kirkwo…
Three people are in custody after police executed search warrants at two Mandan residences and confiscated more than 5,000 illegal pills and t…
The family of a Mandan man who died after a traffic stop two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and several police …
Repeated vandalism has led the state to replace letters of the sign for the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, and the state's t…
A search committee for North Dakota's next land commissioner has named three finalists for the position.
Gov. Doug Burgum has selected the board chair of Bismarck-based Capital Electric Cooperative to fill a vacancy on the North Dakota Public Service Commission.
A man who pleaded guilty to plotting the death of a Bismarck man in an alleged love triangle with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy will learn his fate Monday.
A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home early Friday, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that had been placed outside.
Two American Indian tribes have sued North Dakota, alleging the state’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength.
