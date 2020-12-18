TAB: Wilton-Wing led by sophomore star Quam

Jenkins does more than talk a good game.

“I do use my life experiences,” Jenkins said. “I try to relate more of my life experiences and the way we handle things that what I am. The kids know my expectations. If they feel like they’re prepared, they’ll buy into you.”

It helps to have a veteran squad like Jenkins will have this season. Returnees accounted for 50 points a game. Jordan Tooke, a 5-6 senior guard, is returning after two years rehabbing two knee injuries. She averaged 11 points her last year on the court.

“She was our best athlete,” Jenkins said. “The kid defensively makes us so much quicker.”

Kiara Johnson is a 5-6 senior guard who averaged 13 points and three rebounds a game last season. She had 18 3-pointers and 41 steals, earning all-district and all-region honors.

Kalyssa Schock, a 5-9 junior, averaged 12 points and four rebounds and dished out 52 assists. She drained 23 3-pointers while earning all-district honors.

Other seniors include 5-7 Taryn Schurhamer and 5-6 Hannah Fischer, who averaged six points and six rebounds last season. Jenkins said their contributions go deeper than stats.

“If everything comes together, this will be one of my better teams skill-wise,” Jenkins said. “We’re still young, when you put three or four sophomores on the floor. The nice thing is, last year we didn’t have any seniors and you could tell. Our seniors have stepped up. Taryn Schurhamer does all the intangibles. All in all, we just have a better rotation this year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0