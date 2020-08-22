TAB: Watford City adjusting to early schedule issues

Trying to get a football team ready to play a season in the midst of a pandemic presents a lot of challenges.
For Watford City, the season hasn’t even started yet and the Wolves are lined up with their third opening-week opponent and have called off a preseason scrimmage.
“We’re hoping we can get through the season with as little disruption as we can,” Watford City coach Justin Johnsrud said. “At times you’re wondering if you’re going to have a season. We want to make sure the kids get a chance to have a season and play some football games.
“Our seniors have invested a lot of time with us over their careers. Our biggest goal right now is to have a season. Our biggest concern is getting them a chance to play football. We tell the kids all the time, football is about the only sport when you don’t get to decide when you’re done. If you play a lot of sports, you can play until you’re too old to stand. But in football, they tell you when you’re done. Don’t hold anything back. There’s no guarantee of a Week 1, or a Week 2, there’s no guarantee of tomorrow.”
Watford City was originally slated to open the season against Williston. With the West Region rearranging the schedule, that was out. The Wolves lined up a game with Sidney, Mont., and that was on the schedule for four days before Montana delayed the start of the season.
So now the Wolves are slated to host defending Class AA West Region champion Beulah on Friday, Aug. 28 in a non-conference contest.
A scheduled scrimmage with Dickinson High was canceled in part due to COVID precautions as the teams look to stay healthy heading into the start of the season.
When the Wolves take the field, they’ll be looking to build around a pair of returning starters on the offensive line.
Brett Rowe, a 5-foot-8, 225-pounder, is entering his third season as a starter.
“We’re hoping he can help mold some of the young linemen, help them with the scheme and be the leader on the line,” Johnsrud said.
Ethan Arnegard, a 6-0, 170-pounder, is a two-year starter and saw a lot of playing time as a sophomore.
“We need those guys to help anchor the line of scrimmage,” Johnsrud said.
The Wolves went 1-8 last season with a young group.
“We return quite a few starters from last year. A lot of them are juniors, so we are still going to be young,” Johnsrud said. “But they’ve got another year of maturity and a year of varsity football under their belts, so we expect good things this year.”
Watford City has seven starters returning and nine seniors on the roster.
Junior Izaak Bokelman is back at quarterback.
“He’s gotten stronger, his arm has gotten better, he’s going to be improved this year,” Johnsrud said. “In the backfield, we’ve lost some guys with what’s going on in the Bakken.”
Still, they expect to get contributions in the ground game from Jason Hogue, Kyle Foster and Dakota Cluchie.
Hoge, a sophomore, is the fullback and he was the starting middle linebacker and led the team in tackles last fall. Foster, a senior, and Cluchie, a junior, will split time at tailback.
Junior Ryley Boomer will be on of Bokelman’s top targets.
“He grew a few inches, he’s spent a lot of time in the weight room and he’s looked good in fall camp,” Johnsrud said.
The Wolves are hoping to run the ball better this year.
“We need to control the line of scrimmage on offense,” Johnsrud said. “Last year with our youth, we struggled against teams in the region because we didn’t possess the ball long enough. The best defense is a good offense that can keep the ball away from them.
“We need to develop our younger players. We have some sophomores that are going to have to play key roles. We need to get them up to speed playing at the varsity level.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
