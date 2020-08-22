TAB: Watford City adjusting to early schedule issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Trying to get a football team ready to play a season in the midst of a pandemic presents a lot of challenges.

For Watford City, the season hasn’t even started yet and the Wolves are lined up with their third opening-week opponent and have called off a preseason scrimmage.

“We’re hoping we can get through the season with as little disruption as we can,” Watford City coach Justin Johnsrud said. “At times you’re wondering if you’re going to have a season. We want to make sure the kids get a chance to have a season and play some football games.

“Our seniors have invested a lot of time with us over their careers. Our biggest goal right now is to have a season. Our biggest concern is getting them a chance to play football. We tell the kids all the time, football is about the only sport when you don’t get to decide when you’re done. If you play a lot of sports, you can play until you’re too old to stand. But in football, they tell you when you’re done. Don’t hold anything back. There’s no guarantee of a Week 1, or a Week 2, there’s no guarantee of tomorrow.”