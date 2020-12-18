TAB: Holsteins look to push the pace

Things are a little different for the New Salem-Almont Holsteins.

Sure, there’s that COVID-19 thing that so far has had only a minor effect on the team and is always hanging over the season.

“The only difference is masks and things like that. Besides that, it’s been similar," NSA head coach Ben Kringstad said. "We’re more mindful of opportunities to get kids spread out and work in smaller groups.”

On the court, the real change will be in the way the Holsteins play this season, even if things look a lot like they did last season from a physical standpoint.

The first thing you see is that NSA’s post players check in a 6-3, 280 pounds (senior center Logan Becker) and 6-5, 230 pounds (junior power forward Weston Kuhn). That size limited the Holsteins and coach Ben Kingstad to one style of play a year ago and it was successful in a 17-8 season and a Mandan Holiday Tournament title. But Kringstad thinks his team can be better.

“We want to play at a better pace this year,” Kringstad said. “Last year the game plan no matter who we were playing was to win ugly. We definitely want to play with a little more pace.”