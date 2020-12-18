TAB: Holsteins look to push the pace

Things are a little different for the New Salem-Almont Holsteins.
Sure, there’s that COVID-19 thing that so far has had only a minor effect on the team and is always hanging over the season.
“The only difference is masks and things like that. Besides that, it’s been similar," NSA head coach Ben Kringstad said. "We’re more mindful of opportunities to get kids spread out and work in smaller groups.”
On the court, the real change will be in the way the Holsteins play this season, even if things look a lot like they did last season from a physical standpoint.
The first thing you see is that NSA’s post players check in a 6-3, 280 pounds (senior center Logan Becker) and 6-5, 230 pounds (junior power forward Weston Kuhn). That size limited the Holsteins and coach Ben Kingstad to one style of play a year ago and it was successful in a 17-8 season and a Mandan Holiday Tournament title. But Kringstad thinks his team can be better.
“We want to play at a better pace this year,” Kringstad said. “Last year the game plan no matter who we were playing was to win ugly. We definitely want to play with a little more pace.”
Kringstad said the Holsteins’ depth and game IQ will make that possible, even if the two big men need a breather from time to time.
“Running the floor, we’ll see,” Krinstad said. “The game speed is a higher speed than practice. We have the ability to go into some different flows.
“It’s definitely the most depth we’ve ever had since I’ve been here. I like our depth on the perimeter. We have a mix of shooters and defensive-minded guys. We can play a couple different styles, which will be good.”
That still starts with Becker and Kuhn, the team’s top two returning scorers. Becker averaged 10 points and five rebounds and Kuhn notched 11 points and 10 rebounds and had 25 steals, 36 assists and 40 blocked shots. Kuhn was all-region and Becker all-district honorable mention.
Moving out from there, 5-9 senior Jayden Selzler and 5-11 junior Dylan Rud will make the Holsteins stronger on the perimeter. Each started last season and brings offense and defense to the lineup.
Rud was honorable mention all-district after averaging seven points and four rebounds while handing out 40 assists. Selzler chipped in five points and 69 assists.
Kringstad is expecting contributions from 5-10 senior Caleb Feland and 6-3 senior Carter Davis. They combined for 18 points for the JV team last season.
Other seniors are Paul Hanebutt and Jackson Rud.
If the season plays out to its conclusion, the Holsteins could make a run at favorite Shiloh Christian. Regardless, Kringstad is glad to be on the floor.
“It’s really good for the kids to give them a sense of normalcy, with everything always being negative these days,” Kringstad said. “However long a season wet get, the kids are excited for it. We’re hoping to get in as many games as we can.”
