TAB: Grant County keeps high expectations

The upcoming girls’ basketball season will be a little different and a little like it’s been for the past decade or so in Grant County, according to head coach Nicole Bentz.

On the familiar side, there’s no reason to think the Coyotes won’t be in the race for a regional championship, just like they have been for the better part of the last 10 years.

The unfamiliar consists of COVID-19, just like it does every other team in the state.

Let’s start with the fun part -- basketball.

“We’ve been 17 or above in wins, and for a number of years around 20,” Bentz said. “The last 10 years have been very successful for us. The girls put a lot of pressure on themselves to get to that level every year.”

The Coyotes, the 2018 state Class B champions, made their way back to the region tournament last season. Isabelle Boyer was a big part of that and will be a big part of this year’s push.

Boyer is a 5-foot-8 senior who is beginning her fifth varsity season. She is a versatile player who can post up and step outside to hit a clutch 3-pointer. She is most valuable near the basket.