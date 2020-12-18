TAB: Grant County keeps high expectations

The upcoming girls’ basketball season will be a little different and a little like it’s been for the past decade or so in Grant County, according to head coach Nicole Bentz.
On the familiar side, there’s no reason to think the Coyotes won’t be in the race for a regional championship, just like they have been for the better part of the last 10 years.
The unfamiliar consists of COVID-19, just like it does every other team in the state.
Let’s start with the fun part -- basketball.
“We’ve been 17 or above in wins, and for a number of years around 20,” Bentz said. “The last 10 years have been very successful for us. The girls put a lot of pressure on themselves to get to that level every year.”
The Coyotes, the 2018 state Class B champions, made their way back to the region tournament last season. Isabelle Boyer was a big part of that and will be a big part of this year’s push.
Boyer is a 5-foot-8 senior who is beginning her fifth varsity season. She is a versatile player who can post up and step outside to hit a clutch 3-pointer. She is most valuable near the basket.
“She’s been a consistent player for us for the last five years,” Bentz said.
Boyer averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds last season, helping the Coyotes go 18-5 and earn a berth in the region tournament. She added 125 steals, 68 assists and 15 blocked shots. Boyer’s versatility allows Bentz to play around with different lineup rotations.
“We’ve had her play inside and she can hit three-pointers. She can do a little bit of everything. And if we need to sub different, she can fill other positions for us. We kind of go as she goes but we have a lot of nice players surrounding her,” Bentz said. “We hope they can feed off of her and we can build something around her so it’s not always about her.”
Veterans Laura Muggli, Christy Finck and Zoey Heid stand out.
Muggli is a 5-9 senior forward who started the past two years. She averaged five points and four rebounds and is a capable inside player, Bentz said. Finck is a 5-6 senior who was a role player who averaged two points last year and is expected to see her time increase this season.
“She’s capable of scoring from the perimeter,” Bentz said.
Heid, meanwhile, is a returning starter. The 5-4 senior has an all-around game, averaging six points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists last season. Bentz said her defense is another strength.
After that, the lineup is a toss-up, Bentz said, with three juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen vying for playing time.
Those are annual decisions that Bentz can control. What she can’t control is COVID-19, which has already affected the season.
“It’s just a little different getting our start time pushed back and we have a few games we weren’t able to reschedule,” Bentz said. “It’s going to be a little different start just with things getting pushed back, but the same expectations.”
The season will start with a limit on the number of fans allowed in the gym.
“I know it will be different with the capacity level,” Bentz noted. “The girls are used to having their parents there but it’s out of their control. It’s going to be different to say the least.”
