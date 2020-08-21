TAB: Garrison-Max faces major uncertainty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Uncertainty describes the start of the high school football season, and nowhere are things more uncertain than in Garrison and Max.

First-year head coach Justin Folk, an assistant coach as late as early August, has five returning starters and a few letterwinners. But he has only 18 players on the roster.

“We have a bunch of kids that have never played a game of football before,” Folk said. “There is a lot of playing time for everyone whether they are ready or not.”

Folk is attempting to keep the program alive after the previous coach left earlier in August. He is the fourth coach in six years and he will be the last for the co-op that will dissolve after this year.

Max is planning to go the six-man route and Garrison’s future is undecided, but likely will be in nine-man, providing enough players go out.

“We have more Max kids out this year than any other,” Folk said.

That includes players like junior wide receiver and defensive back Ashton Yellowbird (6-1, 175), who is explosive but needs reps.

Another is senior Ty Igelhart (5-8, 170), who will be the team's quarterback, running back, receiver and linebacker.