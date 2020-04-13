T-Jack dead at 36

"The one thing I'd say about Tarvaris is he always had a smile on his face," said guard Steve Hutchinson. "He was a good locker room guy. ... He was always a guy who had a pep in his step. Never seemed down. And that's a tribute to him because it seemed every time he had an opportunity to be a starter or contend for it, somebody else was brought in to compete with him or take it over.

"That being said, he always had a good attitude, a good smile and was a pleasure to be around."

The Vikings lost to the Eagles 26-14 in a playoff game at the Metrodome on Jan. 4, 2009. Asante Samuel intercepted a Jackson pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown; Jackson was 15-for-35 for 164 yards in the loss.

"Tarvaris was a pretty even-keeled guy," Birk said. "Had a great sense of humor even though a lot was expected of him. A lot was put on him but he didn't take himself too seriously.

"He was a good teammate. ... It's really sad."

Former teammate Chad Greenway tweeted, "TJack was one of the best teammates and friends. Drafted together in '06 and he will be missed."

Jackson, who started his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater in 2018, is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.

The Vikings issued this statement: "One of Tarvaris' greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere. We send our deepest condolences to his family."

