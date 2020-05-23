Syndergaard sued for not paying $27K monthly rent on apartment

NEW YORK -- New York Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard is pitching a rent strike -- balking on a $27,000 payment for a posh Tribeca penthouse, the landlord charges in a new lawsuit.

The owner of 116 Hudson St. writes that the hurler nicknamed "Thor" signed a lease covering March through November for a total of $225,000, plus a $17,000 broker's commission. Syndergaard signed the lease in February, before the coronavirus pandemic shut New York City down in mid-March. The 2,700-square-foot duplex boasts three bedrooms, floor to ceiling windows and three large terraces.

But Syndergaard never showed up to the furnished penthouse, the suit filed in Manhattan Federal Court states.

The accused Syndergaard "treated the binding lease like an option," the suit reads. "This penthouse is a rarity."

On April 30, attorneys for Syndergaard wrote the landlord that he "has no intention of taking possession of the subject premises and the landlord is hereby free to re-rent it as he sees fit," according to the suit.

The landlord, 600 Summer Street LLC, writes that the apartment remains vacant and seeks damages in excess of $250,000.